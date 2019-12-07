Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Dozens of workers trapped after seven-storey building collapses in Cambodia

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
Dozens of workers trapped after seven-storey building collapses in Cambodia

Dozens of workers trapped after seven-storey building collapses in Cambodia

Dozens of workers were trapped after a seven storey building collapsed on Friday (January 3) in Cambodia.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Dozens of workers trapped after seven-storey building collapses in Cambodia

Dozens of workers were trapped after a seven storey building collapsed on Friday (January 3) in Cambodia.

The labourers were scattered throughout the construction when the lower levels suddenly gave way at around 4pm local time.

Five people were pulled from the rubble while between 20 and 30 remained trapped inside at 6pm.

Provincial deputy governor Ung Chhay said the building collapsed near the Wat Sothearith temple.

He said council officials and police would investigate the cause of the apparent accident.

Last month, a Buddhist temple under construction in Cambodia collapsed killing three workers and injuring 13 others.

Builders were pouring concrete at the structure near the well-known Angkor Wat temple in Siem Reap province when it gave way, trapping the workers and two monks who were helping them.

The country's lax building and safety regulations have been blamed for a series of similar accidents in recent years.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nairobi building collapse: Several killed, more feared trapped [Video]Nairobi building collapse: Several killed, more feared trapped

Rescue operation under way after six-storey residential structure in Kenyan capital collapses.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.