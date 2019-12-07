Dozens of workers trapped after seven-storey building collapses in Cambodia

Dozens of workers were trapped after a seven storey building collapsed on Friday (January 3) in Cambodia.

The labourers were scattered throughout the construction when the lower levels suddenly gave way at around 4pm local time.

Five people were pulled from the rubble while between 20 and 30 remained trapped inside at 6pm.

Provincial deputy governor Ung Chhay said the building collapsed near the Wat Sothearith temple.

He said council officials and police would investigate the cause of the apparent accident.

Last month, a Buddhist temple under construction in Cambodia collapsed killing three workers and injuring 13 others.

Builders were pouring concrete at the structure near the well-known Angkor Wat temple in Siem Reap province when it gave way, trapping the workers and two monks who were helping them.

The country's lax building and safety regulations have been blamed for a series of similar accidents in recent years.