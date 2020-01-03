RUSI: Trump feels Soleimani airstrike 'makes him look macho'

The Director-General of the Royal United Services Institute says that the US airstrike which killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was one of Donald Trump's "bold, tactical, military moves" which the US President feels "makes him look macho".

Dr Karin von Hippel added that it is not clear to her if President Trump has "thought through all the consequences of this action".

Report by Jonesia.

