Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

RUSI: Trump feels Soleimani airstrike 'makes him look macho'

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
RUSI: Trump feels Soleimani airstrike 'makes him look macho'

RUSI: Trump feels Soleimani airstrike 'makes him look macho'

The Director-General of the Royal United Services Institute says that the US airstrike which killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was one of Donald Trump's "bold, tactical, military moves" which the US President feels "makes him look macho".

Dr Karin von Hippel added that it is not clear to her if President Trump has "thought through all the consequences of this action".

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.