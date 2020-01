Amit shah reiterates: CAA not against minorities, won't withdraw act | OneIndia News 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 04:51s - Published Amit shah reiterates: CAA not against minorities, won't withdraw act | OneIndia News AMIT SHAH IN JODHPUR: CAA NOT AGAINST THE MINORITIES, AFTER PASSING RESOLUTION AGAINST CAA: KERALA CM WRITES TO STATES, CONG FACES HEAT OVER KOTA HOSPITAL INFANT DEATHS, PAK RESORTS TO UNPROVOKED CEASEFIRE VIOLATION IN KG SECTOR, GIRIRAJ SPEAKS UP ON SAVARKAR-GODSE RELATIONSHIP ROW, WEST BENGAL, MAHA & KERALA'S TABLEAU PROPOSAL ALSO DENIED PERMISSION, MAHA CABINET BERTHS: NCP SET TO EMERGE WINNER, UNUSUAL FOG OBSERVED AT CHENNAI AIRPORT, IRAN WARNS 'SEVERE REVENGE' AWAITS AFTER US KILLS SOLEIMANI AND OTHER NEWS

Recent related news from verified sources Amit Shah dares Rahul Gandhi to show provision in CAA about taking away citizenship At rally in Shimla, Home Minister emphasises the Act aims to give citizenship to minorities from...

