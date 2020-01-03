Warren's Forth Quarter Financing Lower Than Expected

Global  

Elizabeth Warren raised $21.2 million for her White House bid during the final quarter of 2019.

Business Insider reports her number dropped from the prior quarter.

She finishes the year with a late surge in donations on the day she delivered a New Years Eve speech.

The tally puts Warren behind her rivals.

Bernie Sanders raised more than $34.5 million in the fourth quarter.

Pete Buttigieg raised $24.7 million.

Joe Biden raised $22.7 million in the same period.

Warren isn't just forth in fundraising.

She is also forth in the polls in Iowa and New Hampshire.

President Donald Trump raised almost $50-million during that same period.
