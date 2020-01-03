Global  

Former Florida School President Brenda Green Went On $82,000 Shopping Spree

Former Florida School President Brenda Green Went On $82,000 Shopping Spree

Former Florida School President Brenda Green Went On $82,000 Shopping Spree

The former president of a private medical college in West Palm Beach is accused of using the school's debit card as her own piggy bank.

Katie Johnston reports.
