Dolittle with Robert Downey Jr. - Official New Trailer

Check out the official new trailer for Dolittle starring Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, John Cena, Marion Cotillard, Carmen Ejogo, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, Rami Malek and Emma Thompson!

Release Date: January 17, 2020 Dolittle is a fantasy comedy movie directed by Stephen Gaghan and written by Gaghan and Thomas Shepherd.

It is based on the character Doctor Dolittle created by Hugh Lofting, primarily The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle.

Robert Downey Jr. stars as the title character, alongside Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent and Harry Collett in live action roles; the voice cast includes John Cena, Marion Cotillard, Carmen Ejogo, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, Rami Malek, Kumail Nanjiani, Craig Robinson, Octavia Spencer, Emma Thompson and Frances de la Tour.