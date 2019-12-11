Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Dolittle with Robert Downey Jr. - Official New Trailer

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 02:23s - Published < > Embed
Dolittle with Robert Downey Jr. - Official New Trailer

Dolittle with Robert Downey Jr. - Official New Trailer

Check out the official new trailer for Dolittle starring Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, John Cena, Marion Cotillard, Carmen Ejogo, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, Rami Malek and Emma Thompson!

Release Date: January 17, 2020 Dolittle is a fantasy comedy movie directed by Stephen Gaghan and written by Gaghan and Thomas Shepherd.

It is based on the character Doctor Dolittle created by Hugh Lofting, primarily The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle.

Robert Downey Jr. stars as the title character, alongside Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent and Harry Collett in live action roles; the voice cast includes John Cena, Marion Cotillard, Carmen Ejogo, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, Rami Malek, Kumail Nanjiani, Craig Robinson, Octavia Spencer, Emma Thompson and Frances de la Tour.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tabiqueen

MIKE AMIRI MIKE AMIRI BILLIE JEAN BILLIE JEAN I don’t***with the new Dr. Dolittle being Robert Downey Jr. 6 hours ago

WatchRamboLast1

Watch Rambo: Last Blood Online (2019) Full Movies RT @Dolittle_2020hd: #Dolittle After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Robert Downey, Jr.), famed docto… 9 hours ago

Downey_Ackles

Kᶤᶰᵍˢ⍆ Ðᵒʷᶰᵉʸ/Δᶜᵏˡᵉˢ RT @EternallyDowney: My wife is checking with work, but it’s 95% sure we’re going to Berlin for the Dolittle premiere. She would even take… 10 hours ago

davidyerion

☠️ Weekend Warrior ☠️ Robert Downey Jr. goes face to face with a fire breathing dragon in the latest Dolittle trailer. Watch it here.… https://t.co/jwHpKhwY8M 10 hours ago

2XP_Podcast

2XP - TiC Games Network Robert Downey Jr. goes face to face with a fire breathing dragon in the latest Dolittle trailer. Watch it here.… https://t.co/zp5YpVLHHW 10 hours ago

OX3KalEl

Kal El - Super Podshots Returns Robert Downey Jr. goes face to face with a fire breathing dragon in the latest Dolittle trailer. Watch it here.… https://t.co/1RJuccdVGX 10 hours ago

TiCGameNetwork

TiCGamesNetwork Robert Downey Jr. goes face to face with a fire breathing dragon in the latest Dolittle trailer. Watch it here.… https://t.co/YVpIYA2e7J 10 hours ago

TiC_Podcast

The Premier Xbox Podcast in 2077 Robert Downey Jr. goes face to face with a fire breathing dragon in the latest Dolittle trailer. Watch it here.… https://t.co/MUoCxPg5El 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Degenerates Season 2 [Video]The Degenerates Season 2

The Degenerates Season 2 - Official Trailer - Netflix Nikki Glaser, Adrienne Iapalucci, Robert Kelly, Ms. Pat, Jim Norton and Donnell Rawlings perform in this stand-up comedy series for mature..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:21Published

'Dolittle' Trailer 2 [Video]'Dolittle' Trailer 2

Dolittle Trailer 2 - Robert Downey Jr. electrifies one of literature's most enduring characters in a vivid reimagining of the classic tale of the man who could talk to animals: Dolittle.

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.