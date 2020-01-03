Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

‘Are you Pakistan’s ambassador?’ Mamata Banerjee’s jibe at PM Modi

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:53s - Published < > Embed
‘Are you Pakistan’s ambassador?’ Mamata Banerjee’s jibe at PM ModiWest Bengal Chief Minister hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

India has rich culture, heritage; why compare nation with Pakistan: Mamata attacks PM Modi

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked why...
IndiaTimes - Published

Mamata: Are you PM of India or ambassador of Pak?

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked why...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Indian Express



You Might Like


Tweets about this

l0PP0SECAb30OO0

H+M+S+C=BROTHERS(AntiBhakt)#BKJ RT @DolanMukherjee: Uff Didi is “The RockStar”In true reflexes🤘🏻 Thoroughly cherish🤗each phase she clobbers our be-lob-ed Mudi Kakaa & mak… 3 minutes ago

saraf_pankaj

Pankaj Saraf PM Modi talks of Pakistan all day like their ambassador, Hindustan ka charcha karo: Mamata Banerjee - India News https://t.co/EJtQ2QAig7 13 minutes ago

Chiirkut

कानाSHAH 2.0 RT @ndtv: #CAA protests: "Are you India's PM or Pak ambassador?" Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Modi. https://t.co/6pdcvNJRJc https://t.co/ogo3… 14 minutes ago

Imsultan01

Imsultan سلطان🗨 RT @i_theindian: Are you India's Prime Minister or Pakistan ambassador, Mamata Banerjee asks Modi on comparisons with neighbour. #Surgical… 17 minutes ago

harrysinghsking

harpreet singh RT @PTI_News: Are you prime minister of India or ambassador of Pakistan; why do you glorify Pakistan on every issue? Mamata Banerjee questi… 22 minutes ago

aravindgy

Aravind Gaikwad @MamataOfficial R u WB CM or Bangladesh PM? CAA Protests: "Are You India's PM Or Pak Ambassador?" Mamata Banerjee… https://t.co/dS9l3nj5K1 47 minutes ago

MdAmber5

Md Amber RT @ndtv: "Are you India's PM or ambassador of Pakistan; why do you glorify Pakistan on every issue?" Mamata Banerjee questions PM Modi at… 51 minutes ago

AkhilPr77270230

Akhil Prasad @SanjayGandhi75 From Discover on Google https://t.co/EUMZ8UaIZY 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mamata calls Modi Pakistan ambassador at anti-CAA, NRC protest | OneIndia News [Video]Mamata calls Modi Pakistan ambassador at anti-CAA, NRC protest | OneIndia News

Carrying on her relentless attack at the BJP over the controversial Citizenship Law and NRC Mamata Banerjee called PM Modi Pakistan's ambassador at a rally in West Bengal's Siliguri. She slammed the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.