The US announces it will boost its military presence in the Middle East

The US announces it will boost its military presence in the Middle East

The US announces it will boost its military presence in the Middle East

The US has announced it will send 3,000 more troops to the Middle East.

The reinforcements come in the volatile aftermath of the killing of the Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.
