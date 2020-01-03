Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional At 2020 Palm Springs Film Festival 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:32s - Published Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional At 2020 Palm Springs Film Festival ”Hustlers” star Jennifer Lopez gets emotional while accepting the Spotlight Award at the 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival. Plus, ET Canada brings you more highlights from the star-studded event.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Hollywood hits desert at first awards event of 2020 Joaquin Phoenix brought his mom Arlyn and Jennifer Lopez brought her husband Alex Rodriguez as stars...

USATODAY.com - Published 22 hours ago



Jennifer Lopez Makes Epic Entrance at Palm Springs Gala with Fiance Alex Rodriguez Jennifer Lopez is joined by her fiance Alex Rodriguez on the red carpet at the 2019 Palm Springs...

Just Jared - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this kw1979 RT @marcmalkin: Palm Springs Awards Gala: Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional, Scorsese Takes a Shot at Algorithms, Tarantino Slams Streamers htt… 3 hours ago Shayzar Zimanyi RT @Variety: Palm Springs Awards Gala: Jennifer Lopez gets emotional, Scorsese takes a shot at algorithms, Tarantino slams streamers https:… 3 hours ago The Gossip Page Palm Springs Awards Gala: Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional, Scorsese Takes a Shot at Algorithms, Tarantino Slams Strea… https://t.co/0NUy5Qh0hy 5 hours ago Matt Palm Springs Awards Gala: Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional, Scorsese Takes a Shot at Algorithms, Tarantino Slams Strea… https://t.co/FAbX8PwYE0 6 hours ago Entertainment Extra! Palm Springs Awards Gala: Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional, Scorsese Takes a Shot at Algorithms, Tarantino Slams Strea… https://t.co/LRqKjg1sME 6 hours ago Covensure Brokerage Palm Springs Awards Gala: Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional, Scorsese Takes a Shot at Algorithms, Tarantino Slams Strea… https://t.co/4H90s91wkp 6 hours ago Fashion PourElles Style> Models:Jennifer Lopez Wears Her Christmas Gift from A -> https://t.co/L3Butjr9MA #pourelles https://t.co/zmkrumfZ82 6 hours ago