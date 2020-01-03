Global  

Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional At 2020 Palm Springs Film Festival

”Hustlers” star Jennifer Lopez gets emotional while accepting the Spotlight Award at the 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Plus, ET Canada brings you more highlights from the star-studded event.
Hollywood hits desert at first awards event of 2020

Joaquin Phoenix brought his mom Arlyn and Jennifer Lopez brought her husband Alex Rodriguez as stars...
USATODAY.com - Published

Jennifer Lopez Makes Epic Entrance at Palm Springs Gala with Fiance Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez is joined by her fiance Alex Rodriguez on the red carpet at the 2019 Palm Springs...
Just Jared - Published


Renée Zellweger Says She Was Honoured To Play Judy Garland [Video]Renée Zellweger Says She Was Honoured To Play Judy Garland

While accepting the Desert Palm Achievement Award at the 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival, Oscar frontrunner Renée Zellweger reflects on her road to superstardom and says she was honoured..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:38Published

Greta Gerwig Praises Quentin Tarantino At PSFF [Video]Greta Gerwig Praises Quentin Tarantino At PSFF

Greta Gerwig pays tribute to Quentin Tarantino at the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival before presenting him with the Director of the Year Award for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood".

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:47Published

