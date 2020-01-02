Moorpark Apartment Complex Under Lockdown As Police Wait For Search Warrant In Connection With Shooting Death

Authorities were searching for a suspect Friday after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle parked at a self-storage facility in Moorpark.



Recent related videos from verified sources Residents Allowed Back Into Moorpark Apartment Complex Following Search for Suspected Shooter Authorities were searching for a suspect Friday after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle parked at a self-storage facility in Moorpark. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:22Published 10 hours ago Homicide Investigation Underway After Body Found In Wooded Area Outside Grapevine Apartment Complex Grapevine Police are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man whose body was found in a wooded area near an apartment complex. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:17Published 3 days ago