Moorpark Apartment Complex Under Lockdown As Police Wait For Search Warrant In Connection With Shooting Death

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:27s
Authorities were searching for a suspect Friday after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle parked at a self-storage facility in Moorpark.
