Thousands mourn Soleimani in Iraq funeral

Thousands mourn Soleimani in Iraq funeral

Thousands mourn Soleimani in Iraq funeral

The streets near Baghdad's Green Zone were choked with people paying respects to Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and others slain in the targeted U.S. air strike against him.
Thousands mourn Soleimani in Iraq funeral

Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces have organized an elaborate funeral procession for Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the PMF commander who was also killed in the attack.

The procession was held at the holy shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim, an eighth-century saint, in Baghdad.

It will end in the Shi'ite holy city of Najaf.

The PMF are a coalition of Iran-backed paramilitary forces which form part of the Iraqi security apparatus, although it maintains a separate command structure to the government's regular armed forces.



