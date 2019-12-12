Disha Patni and Aditya Roy Kapoor sizzle in 'Malang' new poster 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:47s - Published Disha Patni and Aditya Roy Kapoor sizzle in 'Malang' new poster Disha Patni and Aditya Roy Kapoor starrer "Malang" new poster is out now. The latest poster showcases the sizzling chemistry between the duo.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this news informer disha patani and aditya roy kapur 1 minute under water kissing scene for Malang – Disha Patni and Aditya Roy Kapoor… https://t.co/RkL0wVlcqI 5 days ago