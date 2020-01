Local Iranians and Iraqis react to U.S. airstrike

BOTH THE IRANIAN AND IRAQICOMMUNITIES IN SAN DIEGO... ARECLOSELY WATCHING WHAT'SHAPPENING IN THE MIDDLE EASTALTHOUGH THEY WERE SURPRISED --THE PEOPLE WE SPOKE TO SAID ITWAS A LONG TIME COMING.

THEYAGREED WITH THE PRESIDENT'SDECISION.IRANIAN-AMERICAN BAHRAM) MAHER IS PART OF THE COALITIONFOR DEMOCRACY AND HUMAN RIGHTSINIRAN.HIS MISSION IS ABOUT PEACE BUT-HE BELIEVES THE TARGETED KILLINGOF SOLEIMANI WAS JUSTIFIED.I THINK THIS IS SOMETHING THEREGIME HAS BROUGHT TO ITSELF.

BYATTACKING THESHIPS IN THE PERSIAN GULF, BYATTACKING US DRONES, BYATTACKING A SAUDI ARABIAREFINERY.A NATIONAL DAY OF ACTION HASBEEN CALLED TODAY -- AGAINU-S AGGRESSION IN THE MIDDLEEAST.THERE WILL BE DEMONSTRATIONSHELD THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY ANDHERE IN SAN DIEGO THERE WILL BEA PROTEST OUTSIDE THE FEDERALCOURTHOUSE.IT BEGINS AT TWO P