Is Lori Loughlin Learning Martial Arts To Prepare For Prison?

'Fuller House' actress Lori Loughlin appears to be someone unafraid of the worst-case scenario.

According to Newser, she's been listening to expert advice on how to prepare herself for a possible prison term.

Loughlin has been charged in the college admissions scandal and faces up to 45 years in prison.

A close source says, however, it doesn't mean she plans on going to the big house.