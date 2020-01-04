Protesters Gather At City Hall To Say No To War With Iran

The demonstration was part of a national day of action against the deadly airstrike that killed a top Iranian military leader.



Recent related videos from verified sources Sachin Pilot on Kota infant deaths: No point in blaming the BJP | OneIndia News Virat Kohli does not want to comment on CAA issue, Sachin Pilot says no point in blaming the BJP over infant deaths, Rahul Gandhi calls Nankana Sahib attack reprehensible, Cong workers protest against.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 04:26Published 11 hours ago Bay Area Anti-War Protests Planned for Saturday Two protests are planned in the Bay Area Saturday: the first is at noon at Powell and Market in San Francisco then at 3 p.m. another gathering is planned at San Jose city hall. Betty Yu reports... Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:13Published 16 hours ago