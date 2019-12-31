Foreign secretary defends US as Iran ramps up criticism

The Foreign Secretary has defended the US over its killing of Iran's top military leader as Tehran ramped up its criticism amid soaring tensions in the Middle East.

Dominic Raab was speaking on BBC's Andrew Marr Show where he accused hardliners in Tehran of "nefarious behaviour", described General Qassem Soleimani as a "regional menace" and said the United States has the "right of self defence".