Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Foreign secretary defends US as Iran ramps up criticism

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:32s - Published < > Embed
Foreign secretary defends US as Iran ramps up criticism

Foreign secretary defends US as Iran ramps up criticism

The Foreign Secretary has defended the US over its killing of Iran's top military leader as Tehran ramped up its criticism amid soaring tensions in the Middle East.

Dominic Raab was speaking on BBC's Andrew Marr Show where he accused hardliners in Tehran of "nefarious behaviour", described General Qassem Soleimani as a "regional menace" and said the United States has the "right of self defence".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pompeo discusses Iran situation with Indian envoy

The US has kept India in the loop about developments related to Iran following the killing of top...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thornberry: Trump 'wants to have a conflict with Iran' [Video]Thornberry: Trump 'wants to have a conflict with Iran'

Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry says that US President Donald Trump "wants to have a conflict with Iran", following the airstrike which killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. Report by..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:46Published

US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes [Video]US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes

US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes . The U.S. recently launched five airstrikes on areas controlled by Kataib Hezbollah, . injuring 51 people and killing at least 25 members of an..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.