Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Boris Johnson says Iranian general was ‘threat to all our interests’

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Boris Johnson says Iranian general was ‘threat to all our interests’

Boris Johnson says Iranian general was ‘threat to all our interests’

Boris Johnson has broken his silence on the killing of Iran General Qassem Soleimani.

Mr Johnson accused General Qassem Soleimani of being “a threat to all our interests” and said “we will not lament his death” in a statement.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Iran 'offers $80m bounty on Donald Trump's head' as Boris Johnson breaks silence on crisis

Iran 'offers $80m bounty on Donald Trump's head' as Boris Johnson breaks silence on crisisThe Tory PM backed the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani and said he was "a threat to all...
Daily Record - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

joepec100

joepec100 . RT @MAZIOBIBOND1: Boris says Iranian general killed thousands and 'we will not lament his death' https://t.co/Pk8lhEm15i 52 seconds ago

sammidgreat

Samuelchuks RT @gntlman: Boris says Iranian general killed thousands and 'we will not lament his death' https://t.co/72ycZqGVTF 6 minutes ago

jo55adams

jo RT @mojos55: #BorisJohnson says #Iranian general was ‘threat to all our interests’ !!!!!! Mr Johnson warned that all calls for reprisals ‘… 10 minutes ago

elchero

Ricardo Valenzuela Boris says Iranian general killed thousands and 'we will not lament his death' https://t.co/0b7Sq2V4TA 43 minutes ago

IFBrte

🎀Pakistani🌼IFB🌹Team💐 FB🌺 RT🌼 Follow Everyone #Tributes paid to 'hardworking lovely man' Joe Sinnott who died in fishing boat tragedy off Co Wexford SF's O'… https://t.co/4XxKmOTNU9 54 minutes ago

UCBNewsTeam

UCB News Team Boris Johnson and his French and German counterparts have called for an "urgent easing" of tensions in the Middle E… https://t.co/kkcIFPE0MF 1 hour ago

VikingFMNews

Viking FM News Boris Johnson along with his French and German counterparts have called for an "urgent easing" of tensions in the M… https://t.co/iH5P8u3ULx 1 hour ago

kmfmnews

kmfm News NEWS: Boris Johnson and his French and German counterparts have called for an "urgent easing" of tensions in the Mi… https://t.co/EdRmPshbSO 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal [Video]Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal

Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal . Iran's government announced its nuclear program will not limit its enrichment of uranium. . It marks the end of an agreement made under the 2015 nuclear..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:37Published

Fallout Continues After Strike On Iranian Military Leader [Video]Fallout Continues After Strike On Iranian Military Leader

President Donald Trump has warned Iran that any retaliation for the killing of its top general will be met with a military response. CBS News' Nikole Killion reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.