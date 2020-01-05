Boris Johnson says Iranian general was ‘threat to all our interests’ 14 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published Boris Johnson says Iranian general was ‘threat to all our interests’ Boris Johnson has broken his silence on the killing of Iran General Qassem Soleimani. Mr Johnson accused General Qassem Soleimani of being “a threat to all our interests” and said “we will not lament his death” in a statement.

