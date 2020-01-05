Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Netanyahu stumbles, calls Israel a 'nuclear power'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Netanyahu stumbles, calls Israel a 'nuclear power'

Netanyahu stumbles, calls Israel a 'nuclear power'

In an apparent slip of the tongue on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Israel as a nuclear power before correcting himself with a nod and a smile.

Lisa Bernhard has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Netanyahu stumbles, calls Israel a 'nuclear power'

In apparent slip of the tongue on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Israel as a "nuclear power" before correcting himself with a nod and a smile.

It happened during a weekly cabinet meeting, while Netanyahu was reading in Hebrew prepared remarks on a deal with Greece and Cyprus on an underwater gas pipeline.

(SOUNDBITE) (Hebrew) ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU, SAYING: "The significance of this project is that we are turning Israel into a nuclear power" (NETANYAHU CORRECTING HIMSELF, SAYING:) "to [an] energy power" (NETANYAHU PAUSING FOR A BIT AND SMILING).

Israel is widely believed to have nuclear weapons but has never confirmed or denied it, maintaining a so-called policy of ambiguity on the issue for decades.

The rare blooper from one of Israel’s most polished politicians swiftly spread on social media.

Netanyahu is fighting for his political survival in a March 2nd vote after two inconclusive elections in April and September.

In November, he was indicted on corruption charges, which he denies.



Recent related news from verified sources

Netanyahu accidentally calls Israel a 'nuclear power'

Speaking about a trilateral summit where Israel, Greece and Cyprus inked a deal for a natural gas...
Haaretz - Published Also reported by •Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Social_Media_d7

Social Media News from Gander Netanyahu stumbles, calls Israel a 'nuclear power' https://t.co/TtMdLn0ETD via @circleboom 4 hours ago

BGMCREATIVE

Barry Grant Marsh RT @ReutersTV: Netanyahu stumbles, calls Israel a 'nuclear power' https://t.co/ivDx58DvKA https://t.co/xQ48PqUQb8 6 hours ago

ReutersTV

Reuters TV Netanyahu stumbles, calls Israel a 'nuclear power' https://t.co/ivDx58DvKA https://t.co/xQ48PqUQb8 6 hours ago

Gander_News_i1

World News & International Relations Netanyahu stumbles, calls Israel a 'nuclear power' https://t.co/tDPBaKOznM via @circleboom 6 hours ago

Social_Media_g7

Gander - for Breaking News as it happens Netanyahu stumbles, calls Israel a 'nuclear power' https://t.co/X0H9k3dkpj via @circleboom 6 hours ago

murray262

Murray. RT @disclosetv: The timing... "almost" on purpose. https://t.co/M8bvpE42va 10 hours ago

IamDJacox

kcirreD xocaJ RT @songbird_63366: Netanyahu was trying to brag but if he admits it, it makes it illegal for America to keep sending those billions of tax… 10 hours ago

songbird_63366

Bev Cowling Netanyahu was trying to brag but if he admits it, it makes it illegal for America to keep sending those billions of… https://t.co/hVNt4ZofP8 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Netanyahu stumbles, calls Israel a 'nuclear power' [Video]Netanyahu stumbles, calls Israel a 'nuclear power'

In an apparent slip of the tongue on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Israel as a nuclear power before correcting himself with a nod and a smile. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:00Published

Whoops! Netanyahu calls Israel 'Nuclear Power' [Video]Whoops! Netanyahu calls Israel 'Nuclear Power'

Reuters reports Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made an apparent slip of the tongue on Sunday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.