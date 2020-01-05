Netanyahu stumbles, calls Israel a 'nuclear power'

In apparent slip of the tongue on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Israel as a "nuclear power" before correcting himself with a nod and a smile.

It happened during a weekly cabinet meeting, while Netanyahu was reading in Hebrew prepared remarks on a deal with Greece and Cyprus on an underwater gas pipeline.

(SOUNDBITE) (Hebrew) ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU, SAYING: "The significance of this project is that we are turning Israel into a nuclear power" (NETANYAHU CORRECTING HIMSELF, SAYING:) "to [an] energy power" (NETANYAHU PAUSING FOR A BIT AND SMILING).

Israel is widely believed to have nuclear weapons but has never confirmed or denied it, maintaining a so-called policy of ambiguity on the issue for decades.

The rare blooper from one of Israel’s most polished politicians swiftly spread on social media.

Netanyahu is fighting for his political survival in a March 2nd vote after two inconclusive elections in April and September.

In November, he was indicted on corruption charges, which he denies.