Huge crowds gather to witness Qassem Soleimani's body being transported

Huge crowds gather to witness Qassem Soleimani's body being transported

Huge crowds gather to witness Qassem Soleimani's body being transported

Hundreds of thousands of mourners gathered in the streets of Mashhad, Iran’s holiest city, to pay tribute to military commander Qassem Soleimani.

The US assassination of the commander responsible for Iran’s foreign military strategy on Friday has triggered one of the biggest public outpourings of grief seen in the country.
