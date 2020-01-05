Global  

Militants Attack U.S. Base In Kenya

Militants Attack U.S. Base In Kenya

Militants Attack U.S. Base In Kenya

U.S. Africa Command said one U.S. service member and two Defense Department contractors were killed in the attack.
Al-Shabab militants attack Kenya and US naval base

Witnesses report hearing gunfire and seeing plumes of black smoke coming from an airstrip.
BBC News - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Al-Shabab attacks military base in Kenya [Video]Al-Shabab attacks military base in Kenya

Al-Qaeda-linked group attacks Camp Simba, a base used by US and Kenyan military personnel, in Lamu county.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 07:39Published

