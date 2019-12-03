Global  

Laura Dern Reveals Advice She And Adam Driver Exchanged On Set

After nabbing the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Marriage Story", Laura Dern tells the press the advice she and co-star Adam Driver exchanged while working on the project together.
