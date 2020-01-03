Global  

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite at CES 2020

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite at CES 2020Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite at CES 2020
CES 2020: Samsung confuses with tease of Galaxy S10 Lite & Note 10 Lite

Samsung is hyping its CES 2020 presence by launching the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite, but what...
AppleInsider - Published Also reported by •The VergeMashablebetanewsTechCrunch


Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched, to be showcased at CES 2020


Indian Express - Published Also reported by •MashableFossbytes9to5GooglebetanewsPC World



republic

Republic Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite coming soon to India https://t.co/li3tRfwbZ6 2 minutes ago

qj1913

QMAMBO13 😇 RT @tspn12: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Full Specifications, Features, Price and Release Date #GalaxyNote10Lite #Featured #SmartNews #tspn1… 8 minutes ago

ss121601

Sprout User Check this out! Samsung’s new Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite phones are deeply confusing https://t.co/STpGhG1v8A 8 minutes ago

radnesstech

Radness Samsung Galaxy S10 lite Comes with almost same specifications like Galaxy Note 10 lite Which one Would you pick?… https://t.co/CW8w4EiR00 10 minutes ago

inewtechnology2

Inewtechnology Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite are finally official.Both the handsets share a bunch of similaritie… https://t.co/mmXxSUod2M 12 minutes ago

eu_programming

Programming_EU RT @jdolcourt: I went hands-on with Samsung's new Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite. First impressions and unreported specs here https://t.co/TJWg4… 13 minutes ago

iphonesoft_fr

iPhoneSoft.fr Les Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite et Galaxy S10 Lite sont officiels https://t.co/XRzRUkJpfC 14 minutes ago

iPodTouchisapro

iPodTouchisapro Les Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite et Galaxy S10 Lite sont officiels https://t.co/bPQr8Rk6KI #iSoft #iPhone #Apple 14 minutes ago

