Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ellen DeGeneres Discussed Carol Burnett Honor at 2020 Golden Globes

Video Credit: THR Events - Duration: 02:54s - Published < > Embed
Ellen DeGeneres Discussed Carol Burnett Honor at 2020 Golden Globes

Ellen DeGeneres Discussed Carol Burnett Honor at 2020 Golden Globes

The Hollywood Reporter hosted the official after show for the 2020 Golden Globes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ellen DeGeneres Thanks Her 'Husband' While Accepting Carol Burnett Award at Golden Globes 2020

Ellen DeGeneres is cracking jokes while accepting a major award! The daytime TV host accepted the...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! Online


77th Golden Globes: Carol Burnett Award recipient Ellen DeGeneres arrives in style at red carpet

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): Adding another feather to her hat, American comedian Ellen...
Sify - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

mochimajesty

m e l o d y ♛ MET THE JOBROS! RT @THR: Ellen DeGeneres discussed the power of television while accepting the Carol Burnett Award at the 77th annual #GoldenGIobes https:/… 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ellen DeGeneres On Receiving Carol Burnett Award | Golden Globes 2020 [Video]Ellen DeGeneres On Receiving Carol Burnett Award | Golden Globes 2020

DeGeneres took home the Carol Burnett Award at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Credit: THR Events     Duration: 03:15Published

Ellen DeGeneres Praises Kate McKinnon Backstage At Golden Globes [Video]Ellen DeGeneres Praises Kate McKinnon Backstage At Golden Globes

While speaking with press backstage at the 2020 Golden Globes, Carol Burnett Award for Excellence in Television recipient Ellen DeGeneres praises Kate McKinnon after the actress thanked the TV host for..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.