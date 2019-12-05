Global  

Three killed in al-Shabab attack on Kenyan military base

Three killed in al-Shabab attack on Kenyan military base

US service member, two civilians killed in attack on the base used by US and Kenyan military personnel.
Recent related news from verified sources

Three Americans killed in al Shabaab militant attack on base in Kenya

Three Americans - one U.S. military servicemember and two contractors - were killed by Somalia's al...
Hit on Kenya base kills 3 Americans

Hit on Kenya base kills 3 AmericansNAIROBI, Kenya -- Al-Shabab extremists on Sunday overran a key military base used by American...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Al-Shabab attacks military base in Kenya [Video]Al-Shabab attacks military base in Kenya

Al-Qaeda-linked group attacks Camp Simba, a base used by US and Kenyan military personnel, in Lamu county.

Two shot dead by sailor at Hawaii military base [Video]Two shot dead by sailor at Hawaii military base

A gunman opened fire at Hawaii&apos;s Pearl Harbor military base on Wednesday, killing two and injuring another before fatally shooting himself, three days before the anniversary of..

