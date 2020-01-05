'Star Wars' Wins Third Weekend At The Box Office

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" won the domestic box office for a third-straight weekend.

Business Insider reports the film brought in $33.7 million over the weekend.

That brings its domestic total to $450.8 million.

That's still behind what "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi" earned by week three.

"Skywalker" could be the modern "Star Wars" not earn $600 million domestically by the end of its theatrical run.