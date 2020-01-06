Need 2 Know: Iran Crisis Escalates, Golden Globe Upsets 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 05:33s - Published These are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Monday, January 6, 2020. These are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Monday, January 6, 2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this ttLizzy Esq. RT @euronews: ⚡️ Iranian military chief Qassem Soleimani was murdered on Friday by a US airstrike, setting off the Iran crisis. This is e… 44 minutes ago Gord @realDonaldTrump we all know you're controlled by Putin. you even phoned him to get his permission to threaten iran… https://t.co/cRijfosCBG 59 minutes ago Rockets RT @axios: NEW: Iran's new top commander, who replaced Gen. Qasem Soleimani after he died in a U.S. airstrike in Iraq, has pledged on state… 2 hours ago 🕊️Coastalvixen🕊️ #FailureIsNotAnOption #Resist RT @Free_Media_Hub: Iran crisis: What you need to know - Axios https://t.co/n11q8jJxCK 3 hours ago Free Syria Media Hub Iran crisis: What you need to know - Axios https://t.co/n11q8jJxCK 4 hours ago euronews ⚡️ Iranian military chief Qassem Soleimani was murdered on Friday by a US airstrike, setting off the Iran crisis.… https://t.co/fuE7gpUFMN 4 hours ago 247News.Africa What travellers to the Mideast need to know amid the Iran crisis https://t.co/wfNUldeaVZ https://t.co/sfQtftvFNG 6 hours ago IOLTravel What travellers to the Mideast need to know amid the Iran crisis https://t.co/VooZ8pGdbv 7 hours ago