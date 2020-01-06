Global  

5.8-Magnitude quake collapses several homes in Puerto Rico

Several homes in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, were damaged by the 5.8-magnitude that struck the country on Monday (January 6).

The first quake struck at 6:32 a.m.
(1032 GMT) just south of the island at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), according to the U.S. Geological Service.



