Warren secures endorsement from ex-rival Castro

2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren won the backing on Monday of former rival Julian Castro, putting the only Latino candidate in the 2020 Democratic field on her side just weeks ahead of the first nominating contest.

Colette Luke has more.
Just weeks before the nominating contests kick off, U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on Monday won the backing of her former rival Julian Castro, putting the only Latino candidate in a once historically diverse 2020 presidential field in her corner… (Castro video endorsing Warren) Castro's endorsement comes as the U.S. senator from Massachusetts is entering the final critical weeks before the nominating contests kick off on Feb.

3 in Iowa.

Having Castro as a high-profile campaigner could help Warren as the contest moves on to states such as Nevada, the first with a sizable bloc of Hispanic voters… (Castro suspending campaign video - upsound) Last week, Castro became the latest Democratic candidate to end a White House bid, leaving now 14 candidates vying to take on President Donald Trump... The former mayor of San Antonio, Texas, and former Housing Department chief during the Obama administration made the announcement to suspend his campaign in a video message: (Castro week - "But with only a month until the Iowa caucuses and given the circumstances of this campaign season, I've determined that it simply isn't our time..) (Upsound Warren) 70-year-old Warren who is in the top tier of contenders saw her fundraising numbers dip in the final quarter of 2019, when she brought in millions less than Senator Bernie Sanders and now former South Bend Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg Having Castro on her side could help her win over more Hispanic voters as Castro makes his debut with Warren at an event in Brooklyn on Tuesday..



