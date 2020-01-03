Global  

Dominic Raab: We need to defuse tensions over Iran

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says he has spoken to his Iranian counterpart in an effort to "de-escalate" a volatile situation after a US drone strike killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Mr Raab said he regarded Gen Soleimani as a "regional threat", but stressed the importance for all sides to defuse rising tensions.
