How to Help the Animals Affected by Australia’s Wildfires

Australia has been dealing with some of the continent’s worst wildfires since September.

The fires have already wiped out 30% of the koala population and are expected to worsen as temperatures rise.

Here are a few ways to help the animals fleeing the fires.

Donate to WIRES, New South Wales Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc.

Is actively seeking donations.

Leave water out, If you’re in the area, leaving shallow bowls of water out for fleeing animals and birds helps.

Contribute to the World Wildlife Fund, The WWF is preparing to restore homes and care for affected wildlife.

Get involved with a GoFundMe for koalas, A campaign was started to aid the efforts of the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital in rehydrating the koalas and treating their burns