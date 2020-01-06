Diary of a Future President Season 1 - Gina Rodriguez

Diary of a Future President Season 1 Trailer - Disney+ - Synopsis: Living in this house will help prepare her for the White House.

Gina Rodriguez stars in Diary of a Future President, streaming January 17th on Disney Plus.

Diary of a Future President[4] is an upcoming American comedy web television series created by Ilana Peña which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on January 17, 2020.[4] Gina Rodriguez serves as an executive producer through her company I Can & I Will Productions, which produces the series in association with CBS Television Studios.

Robin Shorr and Brad Silberling serve as the series showrunners alongside additional executive producers Peña and Emily Gipson.

Told through a collection of voice-overs by central character Elena as she reads from her diary, the series centers on the 12-year-old Cuban American girl, who attends middle school as she aspires to be the future president of the United States.

The series stars Tess Romero, Charlie Bushnell, Selenis Leyva and Michael Weaver.

Rodriguez also stars as through flashforwards as the adult version of Elena, as she undertakes her presidential campaign in the future.