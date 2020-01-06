Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Road to the Golden Globes: Inside Her Breakout Year | THR News

Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 02:09s - Published < > Embed
Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Road to the Golden Globes: Inside Her Breakout Year | THR NewsTake a journey back into Phoebe Waller-Bridge's breakout year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Joker’ Star Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out Climate Change At Golden Globes [Video]‘Joker’ Star Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out Climate Change At Golden Globes

Many celebrities, including Joaquin Phoenix, addressed climate change at the 77th annual Golden Globes. The Joker star won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama. During his speech,..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published

Michelle Williams Advocates for Women's Rights in Golden Globes Acceptance Speech | THR News [Video]Michelle Williams Advocates for Women's Rights in Golden Globes Acceptance Speech | THR News

"So women, 18 to 118, when it is time to vote, please do so in your own self interest. It's what men have been doing for years."

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.