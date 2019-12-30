Global  

49er Faithful Amped Up For 1st Playoff Game At Levi's Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers take on the Minnesota Vikings in the Divisional Playoffs Saturday, the first 49ers postseason game at Levi's Stadium and the 49er Faithful believe their faith in the team is about to be rewarded with a long playoff run.

Devin Fehely reports.

(1/6/20)
