It was a day full ofof hoops the annual mohawk valleyasketball classic was toyfeaturing some gt boys basketball matchups.

And to top it off 2,500 dollars was donated to the american cancer society.

Herburne-earlville and holland patent started off the day with a game this morning.

Holland patenton that game 71-54.

That win put the golden knights above .500, now sitting on a 5-4 record.

-- and was the battle of the atoms. utica academy of science fell to syracuse academy of science 49-61.

And vvs ans chittenango sqaured ff today.

The red devils powered passed the bears and won 67-48.

-- now let's get to some highlights.

Orkany comes into this game trying to kee their perfect record.

- hamilton with a big task today comes in 4 and 1 overall.

- right off the tip, milton sophomore zach lafrance is on the attack and goes in for the lay-up.

Keep an eye on him thughout this one.

- 6:20 to go in the first, oriskany senior colton davis knocks it down from the corner to give the redskins tir first points of the game.

- under four mines to go in the first, game is tied at 10, and its their guy, steven armstrong from behind the arc to give oriskany its first lead of the game.

- hamilton would go a 8-run to start the second half and go up 15 points.

But this game was far from over.

Ryan jock with the behind the back pass to nolan bryant who puts up a floater for two.

- oriskany had this game within two points.

Now its a four point game.

Artrong tries to get this pass through but laance with the steal and the bucket and the foul.

He knew that would seal the deal.

Milton takes down the undefeated oriskany redskins 67- 60 west canada valland waterville up next.

These two teams sqaured off earlier in the season and west canada valley won by 30 points.

- waterville is trying to snap a 4-game losing streak and weat canada valley is 4-3 coming into ione.

- first play of the game, tervie freshman tyson maxam curls to the corner, squares up and knocks down the three.

I waterville was leading thisamentil about six minutes left in the second qrter.

But a three from soron in the corner ties it up at 21.

His shot is smooth like butter.

Next possession,est canada's can ludwistepsnto the ssing lane and makes a steal, he takes it to the rim to score and gives his team their first lead of the night.

Westanada was up one point at the half.third qua from behind.

And nathaniel rath pitches it ahead to soron for the bucket.

West canada valley goes on to beat waterville 70-61.

Itaswhitesboro verses proctor for the last game of the day.

Whitesboro is currently undefeated at 6 and 0, proctor has a 4 and 2 record overall.

-- the rders were up six points to start the senquarter, in the half court, griff sciortino takes one dribble and steps in for the three to take the lead for the warriors.

-- three and aalf minutes before halftime, proctor's cameron johnson with the strong move in the paint and left - handed finish.

-- whitesboro would take a nine-point lead at the half, but proctor is battling back, isaiah warmack to johnson with the spin move to the basket.

Okay, that's a nice bucket there.

-- six minutes to go, oor in the half court, taj'mere phillips drives and puts just enoughn that ball for it to roll in.

Raiders trying to close the gap.

-- but they coulnot.

Whitesboro sophomore caden morris nai a the from the corner to be up nine going into the fourth.

The warriors would keep their lead and remain undefeated, winning 51-37 everything was working for the bills to srt this game - for the majority of this gam they went into the third quarter with a 16-0 lead.

But the texans would make a comeback and end up winning the afc wild card 22-19 in overtime.

E comets went on the road tonight to my neck of the woods in hartford, connecticut to take on the wolf pack for the first time this season.

Reid boucher scored the only goal for utica and the wolfpack's hot start would give them the win 3-1.