Alienware’s UFO is a gaming PC the size of a Nintendo Switch

At CES 2020, Alienware has revealed a concept gaming PC called the UFO that directly takes on the Nintendo Switch.

The details remain a mystery, but I'm intrigued.
Alienware’s Concept UFO prototype imagines a gaming PC that’s shaped like a Nintendo Switch

Alienware’s Concept UFO prototype imagines a gaming PC that’s shaped like a Nintendo SwitchAlienware is best known for its beefy gaming laptops and preconfigured desktop rigs, but at CES 2020,...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderThe Next Web


Dell's UFO concept is like a Nintendo Switch with the power of an Alienware PC

What if your PC games were as portable as your Switch? That's the idea of Dell's new UFO concept,...
Mashable - Published


NickHackett2

Nicholas RT @CNET: Breaking: Dell announces the Alienware Concept UFO PC gaming handheld at #CES2020 More info to come https://t.co/X3uxmvemVY 1 minute ago

EDIEarth

EDI.Earth RT @EliteDangerous: Do you want to be in with the chance to win this epic Alienware Aurora R8 Gaming PC and a copy of Elite Dangerous!? Mor… 1 minute ago

domzchubs

Dom 🏳️‍🌈🐻🐷 RT @verge: Alienware turned a gaming PC into a Nintendo Switch https://t.co/Z5wVuzSHrc 2 minutes ago

garfieldplush

eduardo RT @Nintendeal: Alienware Concept UFO PC gaming device looks familiar 👀 https://t.co/BIVNHcWUaz https://t.co/cX01bC8Qh8 2 minutes ago

MichaelJBrodeur

Michael J. Brodeur RT @liliputingnews: Alienware’s Concept UFO is a modular handheld gaming PC (much more than a Nintendo Switch clone) https://t.co/MXQRvYzhf… 3 minutes ago

el_chakka

Kevin Chaja RT @Alienware: We're always pushing what's possible in the realm of gaming. Introducing our newest gaming innovation, #ConceptUFO. Watch th… 3 minutes ago

16windwalker16

WINDWAIK3R RT @Alienware: Just announced at #CES2020! Double your screens and get back to gaming with the #Alienware Second Screen. Control your CPU,… 4 minutes ago

DLuffy28

Avrg_AbE RT @gameinformer: More images of Alienware's Concept UFO handheld gaming PC prototype. https://t.co/Bsr6w0NF9j 6 minutes ago


Reggie Fils-Aimé Says Cloud Gaming Is the Future of the Industry [Video]Reggie Fils-Aimé Says Cloud Gaming Is the Future of the Industry

Former Nintendo of America President, Reggie Fils-Aimé, made some interesting predictions at the 2019 Game Awards.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published

Nintendo Switch Sales Jump During Black Friday [Video]Nintendo Switch Sales Jump During Black Friday

Nintendo Switch Sales Jump During Black Friday

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:30Published

