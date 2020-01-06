Quentin Tarantino bookending directorial career with 'Reservoir Dogs'

Golden Globe winner Quentin Tarantino is standing by his promise to bow out of Hollywood after 10 films, revealing his final movie will link to his first, Reservoir Dogs, in a big way.



