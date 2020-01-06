Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Quentin Tarantino bookending directorial career with 'Reservoir Dogs'

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Quentin Tarantino bookending directorial career with 'Reservoir Dogs'

Quentin Tarantino bookending directorial career with 'Reservoir Dogs'

Golden Globe winner Quentin Tarantino is standing by his promise to bow out of Hollywood after 10 films, revealing his final movie will link to his first, Reservoir Dogs, in a big way.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bafta nominations: Who's up for the big prizes? [Video]Bafta nominations: Who's up for the big prizes?

This year's Bafta film nominations have been announced, with Joker leading the way after scoring 11. Netflix's The Irishman and Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood have both received 10 nominations in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:52Published

Quentin Tarantino's big Golden Globe win [Video]Quentin Tarantino's big Golden Globe win

Quentin Tarantino has won his first Best Picture Golden Globe award for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.