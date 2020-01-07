Global  

Woman holding 'free Kashmir' poster fears for her life | OneIndia News

A massive row has erupted after a woman was seen holding up a placard that said 'Free Kashmir' at a protest expressing solidarity with JNU at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

She has now been identified as one Mehak Prabhu who claims she was only highlighting the fact that Kashmir is under lockdown and that people don't have access to essential services like the internet there since August 5, 2019.
