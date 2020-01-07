Global  

Bafta bosses 'infuriated' by lack of diversity in nominations

Bafta bosses 'infuriated' by lack of diversity in nominations

Bafta bosses 'infuriated' by lack of diversity in nominations

Bafta bosses have said it is "disappointing" and "infuriating" that this year's film awards feature all-white acting nominees and that no female directors are recognised.

It had been hoped that Greta Gerwig would land a directing nomination for her adaptation of Little Women, but she is only recognised in the adapted screenplay category, leaving an all-male directing line-up of Mendes for 1917, Todd Phillips for Joker, Scorsese for The Irishman, Tarantino for Once Upon A Time, and Bong Joon-ho for Parasite.

This year's Bafta ceremony will be hosted by Graham Norton and takes place on February 2.
