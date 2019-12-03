Global  

Finland PM Looking to Implement Four-Day Work Week

Sanna Marin, who became prime minister last month, adds that each day should have six working hours.

She has already called for a test run to see if the schedule will be effective.

I believe people deserve to spend more time with their families, loved ones, hobbies and other aspects of life, such as culture.

This could be the next step for us in working life, Sanna Marin, via statement.

Nearby country Sweden began using a six-hour working day in 2015.

Since then, results show that Swedish employees and customers have become more satisfied.

At just 34 years old, Marin is the world's youngest female government leader.

Before, she was Finland's Minister of Transport and Communications
