WEB EXTRA: Sanctuary Owner Tends To Injured Kangaroo

A sanctuary worker tends to an injured kangaroo in Runnyford, New South Wales, Australia on Tuesday.

The wildfires ravaging Australia hit Rae Harvey's Wild2Free sanctuary on New Year's eve and dozens of kangaroos are feared dead.

Experts at the University of Sydney estimate that close to half a billion wild animals may have been killed in the nationwide wildfires.