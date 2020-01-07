Global  

Chris Hemsworth donates $1 million to help Australia's wildfire relief efforts

Chris Hemsworth donates $1 million to help Australia's wildfire relief efforts

Chris Hemsworth donates $1 million to help Australia's wildfire relief efforts

The 36-year-old Thor actor announced the generous donation on his Instagram page on Monday with a video message.
Chris Hemsworth Pledges $1 Million to Australian Wildfire Relief Efforts

Chris Hemsworth is joining the list of celebs who are using their platform and resources to help...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



usatodaylife

USA TODAY Life .@chrishemsworth is donating $1M to help fight the wildfires in his home country of Australia. https://t.co/ZOHhpTBjpu 43 seconds ago

FOX13News

FOX 13 Tampa Bay AWESOME: Actor Chris Hemsworth is donating $1 million to firefighters battling Australia's massive wildfires. https://t.co/WHqvBEeK4A 46 seconds ago

ImpPrankster

PranksterImp✡️❤️🚤 RT @people: Chris Hemsworth Donates a Staggering $1 Million to Help Australia Fight and Recover from the Fires https://t.co/6aWa4xxKMx 1 minute ago

GliderLambo

Yez RT @1NewsNZ: 'Every dollar counts' - Chris Hemsworth donates $1 million to Australia bushfires relief https://t.co/j6LJZBT7yf https://t.co/… 11 minutes ago

geekyvj

GEEKYvj Chris Hemsworth Donates $1 Million to Australian Bushfire Relief https://t.co/IBMfVAmUKc 13 minutes ago

tom__williams

Tom Williams RT @abcnews: Elton John joins flood of celebrity donations to fire relief, matching Chris Hemsworth's $1m https://t.co/SwtqGEhtLo 13 minutes ago

nalufan92

Andrea Mendoza RT @EW: Chris Hemsworth donates $1 million to Australian bushfire relief: 'Challenging times ahead' https://t.co/iD5KUWFRAy 15 minutes ago

GomezCecee

Maria C.Gomez ❤ RT @KMPHFOX26: Chris Hemsworth has donated $1 million to help in Australia wildfire relief efforts. https://t.co/JCICtDYMRU 18 minutes ago


Chris Hemsworth donates $1M towards fight against Australian bushfires [Video]Chris Hemsworth donates $1M towards fight against Australian bushfires

Chris Hemsworth has donated $1 million to support the fight against the Australia bushfires, which continue to cause devastation across the country.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:47Published

Kylie Minogue donates $500k to Australian relief effort [Video]Kylie Minogue donates $500k to Australian relief effort

Kylie Minogue and her family have donated $500,000 to the relief effort for the Australian bushfires.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:56Published

