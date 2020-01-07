Reports: Giants Reach Deal With Patriots Assistant Judge To Be Next Head Coach
|
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Reports: Giants Reach Deal With Patriots Assistant Judge To Be Next Head Coach
The Giants have chosen their next head coach, but it’s a safe bet the vast majority of their fans have never heard of him.
According to multiple reports, New York was finalizing a deal Tuesday with New England Patriots assistant Joe Judge.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|The Giants have chosen their next head coach, but it's a safe bet the vast majority of their fans...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports •Chicago S-T •USATODAY.com
|The New York Giants are finalizing a deal to make New England Patriots wide receivers coach Joe Judge...
ESPN - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources