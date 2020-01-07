Global  

Reports: Giants Reach Deal With Patriots Assistant Judge To Be Next Head Coach

Reports: Giants Reach Deal With Patriots Assistant Judge To Be Next Head Coach

Reports: Giants Reach Deal With Patriots Assistant Judge To Be Next Head Coach

The Giants have chosen their next head coach, but it’s a safe bet the vast majority of their fans have never heard of him.

According to multiple reports, New York was finalizing a deal Tuesday with New England Patriots assistant Joe Judge.
