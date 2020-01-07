Global  

Raw Video: Elon Musk Dances At Tesla Event In China

Raw Video: Elon Musk Dances At Tesla Event In China

Tesla CEO Elon Musk busted a move as he walked onto a stage at a Tesla event in Shanghai, China on Tuesday.

(1/7/20)
