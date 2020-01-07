Global  

President Trump Strongly Defends Drone Attack

President Trump Strongly Defends Drone Attack

President Trump Strongly Defends Drone Attack

President Donald Trump insists the U.S. is ready for any potential retaliation over the killing of an Iranian general; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Are Dems On A Path To Drive US To War With Iran? – OpEd

By Onar Åm* After President Donald Trump ordered a surprise drone attack against a top Iranian...
Eurasia Review

Trump says Soleimani strike saved lives, dials back threat on cultural sites

President Trump defended on Tuesday the U.S. drone strike in Iraq that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem...
FOXNews.com


Trump retreats from threat to attack Iranian cultural sites [Video]Trump retreats from threat to attack Iranian cultural sites

President Donald Trump on Tuesday backed away from his threats to target Iranian cultural sites if Iran retaliates against the US for killing one of its top generals. After first tweeting the threat..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

'We saved a lot of lives' by killing Soleimani -Trump [Video]"We saved a lot of lives" by killing Soleimani -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump defended the deadly U.S. attack on Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani by saying, "we saved a lot of lives by terminating his life... They were planning something."

Credit: Reuters Studio

