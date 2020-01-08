Global  

Pentagon: Iran Fires Missiles At Two Iraqi Bases Housing U.S. Forces

Pentagon: Iran Fires Missiles At Two Iraqi Bases Housing U.S. Forces

Pentagon: Iran Fires Missiles At Two Iraqi Bases Housing U.S. Forces

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said the president has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely.
Iran fires missiles at two Iraq bases housing American troops

President Donald Trump said 'all is well!' after the missiles were fired in retaliation for the...
Wales Online - Published

Iran fires missiles at 2 Iraqi bases housing US forces

Iran has fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles on two bases in Iraq
MENAFN.com - Published


US confirms military strikes from Iran against Trump administration

The Department of Defense said the Iranian military retaliated against the Trump administration. The attack came after Trump assassinated Quds Force commander Major General Qassem Soleimani.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

US Confirms Military Strikes From Iran Against Trump Administration

The Department of Defense said the Iranian military retaliated against the Trump administration. The attack came after Trump assassinated Quds Force commander Major General Qassem Soleimani.

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

