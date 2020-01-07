Global  

Does Facebook's new policy on 'deepfake' videos go far enough? | #TheCube

Facebook’s deepfake ban isn’t winning over critics

Facebook’s deepfake ban isn’t winning over criticsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge For months, Facebook has struggled with deceptively...
The Verge - Published

Facebook bans deepfake videos ahead of 2020 US election but allows misinformation

Damaging content designed to be deliberately misleading will still not be removed under new policy
Independent - Published


AdeyemiPrincely

PrincelyAdeyemi RT @WSJ: Facebook said its policy banning deepfakes “does not extend to content that is parody or satire, or video that has been edited sol… 2 days ago

thefrizbyman

frizbyman RT @axios: Lawmakers questioned Facebook's new deepfake policy at a hearing today, with Democrats arguing the company's plan for addressing… 2 days ago

nimrod5656

aso RT @Uab_BabaKofi: Facebook to remove deepfake videos in run-up to 2020 U.S. election [“This policy does not extend to content that is parod… 2 days ago

axios

Axios Lawmakers questioned Facebook's new deepfake policy at a hearing today, with Democrats arguing the company's plan f… https://t.co/RndP6owNkP 2 days ago

rogeragrimes

Roger A. Grimes Re: Facebook's new policy banning Deepfakes...it does seem strange they care about how it was done more than what w… https://t.co/CZek52c3HN 2 days ago

6PagesInc

6Pages .@Facebook announces it will remove deepfake videos from its platform. The new policy, however, does not apply to v… https://t.co/enwMEA9zmy 3 days ago

PLvanKessel

VeniVidi RT @euronews: Does Facebook's new policy on 'deepfakes' go far enough? | #TheCube https://t.co/Hng9kllui6 3 days ago

Kat4Obama

Kat 4 Obama RT @viaCristiano: CAP's @neeratanden adds to Democratic criticisms of Facebook's new deepfake policy. "This policy change does nothing to a… 3 days ago


Facebook's New Deepfake Policy May Not Go Far Enough [Video]Facebook's New Deepfake Policy May Not Go Far Enough

While Facebook's new policy will remove deepfakes from the platform, it doesn't extend to less-altered "cheapfake" videos.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:22Published

Facebook Bans 'Deepfake' Videos in Run-Up to 2020 Election [Video]Facebook Bans 'Deepfake' Videos in Run-Up to 2020 Election

The new policy was announced by the social media giant on Monday. It includes the Instagram platform &quot;Deepfake&quot; videos have been manipulated by AI to make it appear that a person..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:25Published

