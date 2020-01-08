Global  

No Americans Hurt After Iran Fires Retaliatory Missiles At Iraqi Military Base

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:45s - Published < > Embed
Video from Iranian state TV showed missiles flying through the air and the Iranian government claimed responsibility for the attacks on two military bases in Iraq.

Both bases house U.S. forces.

Joe Vazquez reports.

(1-7-2020)
