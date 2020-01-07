Pompeo isn't planning a U.S. Senate run: sources 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:38s - Published Pompeo isn't planning a U.S. Senate run: sources U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Monday he does not plan to run for a U.S. Senate seat in Kansas in 2020, two people close to McConnell said. Ryan Brooks reports. 0

