Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Pompeo isn't planning a U.S. Senate run: sources

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:38s - Published < > Embed
Pompeo isn't planning a U.S. Senate run: sources

Pompeo isn't planning a U.S. Senate run: sources

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Monday he does not plan to run for a U.S. Senate seat in Kansas in 2020, two people close to McConnell said.

Ryan Brooks reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pompeo isn't planning a U.S. Senate run: sources [Video]Pompeo isn't planning a U.S. Senate run: sources

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Monday he does not plan to run for a U.S. Senate seat in Kansas in 2020, two people close to McConnell said. Ryan..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.