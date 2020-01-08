Global  

Pompeo Defends Trump's Move To Attack Iran

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defender President Donald Trump’s military move in Iran.

According to Reuters, the U.S. killed Iranian military commander Qaseem Soleimani.

While some Democrats question whether the action was justified, Republicans praise Trump’s move.

Democrats don’t understand why Soleimani had to be killed now and say Trump didn’t get congressional approval.

Pompeo said there was “no skepticism” among senior U.S. leaders who saw the intelligence.
