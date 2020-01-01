Global  

Trump Doubts Kim Jong Un Will Break Denuclearization Deal

Trump Doubts Kim Jong Un Will Break Denuclearization Deal



President Donald Trump said he did not expect North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to break his promise.

According to Reuters, Korea has a self-declared moratorium on intercontinental ballistic missile and nuclear bomb testing.

Yet Jong Un recently said there were no longer grounds for Pyongyang to bound themselves by the moratorium.

He said a “new strategic weapon” would be introduced in the near future.

On board the Air Force One, Trump said he doesn’t believe Jong Un would break his with.
